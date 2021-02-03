After earning 11 Tony Awards and one GRAMMY, Hamilton is now nominated for two Golden Globes thanks to the film version that debuted on Disney+ last year. This comes six years after the hit musical first debuted on Broadway in 2015 and made stars of its creator and lead performer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as cast members Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr. and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The film, which captured the original cast over three live stage performances in June 2016, is up for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, with Miranda nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

With eligibility requirements for awards season adjusted this year to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic, there has been some confusion about whether Hamilton would be able to compete this year. When it comes to the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loosely defines a musical as "a comedy or a drama in which songs are used in addition to spoken dialogue to further the plot," and ET has learned there is nothing in the Globes rules that says filmed stage plays are not eligible.

In addition to the Globes, Hamilton is also eligible for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which is treating the film as a TV movie and, thus, could be nominated in TV categories. However, it is ineligible to compete at the upcoming Academy Awards.

In fact, in 1997, the film academy added language to its rules that essentially barred recorded stage productions from competing at the Oscars. “Works that are essentially promotional or instructional are not eligible, nor are works that are essentially unfiltered records of performances,” the stipulation reads.

Simply put, the Disney+ film is not eligible for the 93rd Academy Awards because recorded stage performances are not eligible for awards consideration. Instead, it will have to be an honor just to be nominated at the Golden Globes.

The 2021 Golden Globes, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will air live on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. Until then, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage.

