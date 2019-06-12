Bradley Whitford was not a fan of Kylie Jenner's recent controversial soiree.

The 59-year-old The Handmaid's Tale actor stopped by The Talk on Tuesday, where he expressed distaste for the Gilead-themed bash that Jenner recently threw for her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou's birthday.

At the party, Jenner took a selfie alongside Sofia Richie in the red handmaid's outfits made iconic by the Hulu series at the event.

"I don't know. It seems a little tacky," Whitford said. "You know, that costume is so kind of iconic and it's interesting how it's changed from initially a symbol of oppression to, now as the show is moving ahead, to a symbol of resistance."

"So, yeah, a cocktail party seems to sort of dash all that significance," he added.

Whitford wasn't the only one who disliked Jenner's choice of theme, largely due to the show's focus on women's oppression. The costumes were met with backlash from some fans who found the party's costumes and general theme to be tone deaf.

But why is Kylie Jenner having a handmaids tale party... she does realize it’s about rape & oppression... right? — christina (@tinatheweina) June 9, 2019

I honestly believe Kylie Jenner did NOT understand The Handmaids Tale if she’s throwing a themed party about it. — Boss (@Thebossthehoss) June 9, 2019

On the Hulu series, which debuted its third season last week, Whitford stars as Commander Lawrence, a powerful leader in Gilead whose intentions are unclear after he helps Emily (Alexis Bledel) escape to Canada, but seems to be at odds with June (Elisabeth Moss) when she's assigned as his handmaid.

While Lawrence’s motivations -- and the extent of his arc -- remain uncertain, Whitford recently told ET that "the writing of this character is an example of doing justice to the complexity of what someone in [June’s] situation has to fight through."

As for the show's leading lady, Whitford had nothing but praise for Moss' performance in the series.

"I don’t think I’m overstating it. I think she’s giving a performance of a generation," he said. "On top of that, I find this guy in her eyes. She’s absolutely one of the most fascinating actors to work."

The Handmaid's Tale debuts new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu.

