'Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Teaser: June Is Raising Up an Army

"Blessed be the squad!" June Osborne is leading the charge to a revolution in Gilead, and she's going to need the help of her fellow handmaids.

"I can't rest," June (Elisabeth Moss) says in the season 4 teaser for Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, released Wednesday. "Change never comes easy. This war isn't going to win itself."

The rebellious handmaid is still trying to get women and children out of Gilead's oppressive society, with the help of Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Nick Blaine (Max Minghella). "All those children," Joseph says. "It's June's legacy."

"These women deserve to be helped," June declares in another scene. "I can't do this alone."

Aunt Lydia Clements (Ann Dowd) also has a powerful moment in the teaser as she fights against June's revolution, and refers to the handmaid as "beyond redemption."

New episodes of The Handmaid's Tale will not premiere on Hulu until some time next year. ET recently spoke with Moss, who makes her directorial debut in season 4, about the show's production being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moss said she'll immediately go back to working on the series once the quarantine is over. "From this sort of dystopian world we're in, back into that dystopian world," she shared.

"We're all navigating this and trying to figure out a lot of stuff for the first time, and hopefully we won't make too many mistakes along the way," Moss added of going back to work on the show both as a director and a leading lady. "But look, I got the best job in the world, so I'm happy to do it."

