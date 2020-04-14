Hank Steinbrenner, the co-owner of the New York Yankees, died at his home in Clearwater, Florida, from a longstanding health issue, the team announced Tuesday. He was 63.



Steinbrenner and his brother, Hal, inherited the baseball team from their father, George, who passed away in 2011.

"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him," the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. "He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life."

"Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always," the statement added.

The New York Yankees mourn the passing of General Partner and Co-Chairperson Henry G. “Hank” Steinbrenner. pic.twitter.com/rL07EUHirS — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 14, 2020

Steinbrenner was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 2. He is survived by his four children, one granddaughter and his three siblings.

This story was originally published by CBS News on April 14, 2020 at 12:41 p.m. ET.

