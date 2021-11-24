Hannah Brown and Peter Weber had a post-show hookup. The former Bachelorette reveals the shocking news in her new memoir, God Bless This Mess, which ET spoke with her about ahead of its release.

After the pilot finished filming his season of The Bachelor, and as the show was airing on TV, the exes, who'd first met on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette, saw each other at a party and ended up sleeping together.

Prior to the previously unknown hookup, Hannah sent Peter home on The Bachelorette, after the pair slept together in a windmill on the show.

“It felt brutal sending him home,” Hannah writes in her memoir. “Like we’d just started really falling for each other, and then bam, it was over. He had no idea it was coming. None! I felt terrible.”

"It was just a weird, weird time," Peter agreed on his Bachelors in the City podcast. "... I was into Hannah. I was definitely feeling it with her. Obviously, it ended. It was tough."

As Peter started being approached to be the next Bachelor, he was "still thinking about Hannah," and was "really nervous" to see her for the first time at the After the Final Rose taping. The reunion ended up going "really well," he said, and Peter and Hannah "chatted just for a second" off-camera about potentially seeing each other.

During the special, Hannah announced that she and her Bachelorette fiancé, Jed Wyatt, had split after it came out that he had a girlfriend when he came on the show.

As for her reunion with Peter, he felt "all the emotions kind of start flooding back" during their chat and thought that maybe their romance wasn't "completely over." But then, Peter saw Hannah's ATFR conversation with Tyler Cameron, in which she asked him out and he accepted, though they later ended things, too.

"I was, like, bummed. I remember watching that [thinking], 'Maybe this was kind of in my head,'" he said.

Peter and Hannah exchanged a friendly text after that, and had one conversation on Instagram, but their line of communication soon "fizzled up," and Peter went on The Bachelor.

During the first night of filming the season, Hannah appeared on the show to wish Peter well, and once again, the feelings "came back a little bit." Then, she came on the show again, this time to host one of Peter's dates.

“It was like a pressure cooker of emotions. Going from everything with Jed, to Tyler, to then being on this crazy show and being like, ‘How did I get on this?’” Hannah told ET. “It ended up being a really emotional day. I think from just life in general, I was not handling the best.”

“I felt like, ‘OK, I must have the worst picker in the world because maybe the only guy that actually really loved me, is now the Bachelor,’” she added. “I was really just emotional about even how the whole date went.”

After Hannah concluded her hosting duties, Peter went to check on her, and offered to quit the show for her.

"I told her that I would quit the show. I would leave. I didn't know how I was going to leave. It was probably the stupidest thing in the world I could've said, but I told her that I would leave the show if she wanted to give this a shot," Peter said. "I think I even made a joke like, 'Where do you want to go? We'll hop on a flight right now. They can't physically force us to stay here.'"

Hannah didn’t accept his offer, though.

“I told him, ‘I am not going to be dating during this time and we'll see.’ I couldn't say what he wanted me to say, [that] I knew for sure that I wanted to be with him,” Hannah told ET. “At that point, I could not make any decisions for myself. That was just a really hard moment for me.”

The conversation ended without the pair "really getting to any conclusion," Peter said. It was the last conversation Peter and Hannah had until he got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss at the conclusion of his season.

“You tell me you still love me and would drop this whole experience to be with me, and then the next time [I hear from him] he's engaged,” Hannah told ET. “I think that also kind of mentally affected me like, ‘What is love and do we just throw around that word really easily?’ It felt like that for me... I think then it made me feel like, ‘Are words meaningless? Are these relationships all just false?’ My heart was really hurt after that. Not just from that experience. It was just from everything, from the compilation of all the men.”

Eventually, Peter's relationship with Hannah Ann came to an end. Then, as his season of The Bachelor was airing, Peter got invited to Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin's engagement party and was eager to go when he learned Hannah Brown was going to be in attendance.

"I see Hannah Brown walk in. She's got this beautiful dress on. The first thing you see is that big, beautiful smile. I was like, 'Phew. All right. How is this gonna go?'" Peter recalled. "... We end up chatting or whatnot. We have to do this in secret, because no one can know about anything."

Peter left the party, but soon circled back for Hannah. The pair had "a good talk" on the drive and eventually ended up at Peter's house, the home he shared with his parents, where they slept together.

"I definitely opened up with her about a lot of stuff," Peter said. "... It was good. We spent the night with each other. That was it. "

In her book, Hannah writes that the sex she and Peter had that night “wasn’t good.”

"I thought we were reconnecting. I was lonely. But it wasn’t right,” she writes. “Our connection wasn’t the same as it used to be. He wasn’t as caring in bed. It was awkward to have to be quiet, knowing his parents were basically down the hall. The sex didn’t last very long, and afterward, we both rolled over and fell asleep.”

"It just really wasn't fully there, I guess," Peter said. "I agree with what she said. It wasn't the same as we originally felt, but nonetheless it was great to talk."

Afterward, Hannah found out that Peter still had feelings for his runner-up, Madison Prewett, who he briefly dated after his season finished airing.

Shortly thereafter, the pair texted for the final time, though they're not on bad terms.

"Nothing's bad. Nothing's spiteful. Nothing's mean or anything like that," Peter agreed, noting that he'd "love" to get Hannah on his podcast. "... Hannah is one of the most amazing people I truly have ever met... She's a good, good person. A good, good heart.... Obviously, I wish her all the success and all the support."

“Weirdly, I had a birthday party and a few of the guys from my season showed up, like, two years ago," Hannah told ET of Peter, whom she said has not read the book. “... It was just like, ‘Hi.’ We haven't really spoken since [that night together].”

God Bless This Mess is available now.

