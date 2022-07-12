Hannah Waddingham is overwhelmed by all the Emmys love for TeamTed Lasso. The lauded Apple TV+ comedy scored 20 Emmy nominations for its sophomore season on Tuesday, including Outstanding Comedy Series and multiple honors for the talented cast.

"It's really kind of knocked me sideways a bit today, 'cause I just didn't think that this was gonna happen again," the actress admitted to ET's Matt Cohen, sharing her reaction to the nomination news.

Waddingham, who won her first Emmy last year for Outstanding Supporting Actress, said she was thrilled for her co-stars who also earned repeat nominations: Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Ted Lasso creator and star Jason Sudeikis, who won Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series last year. However, she admitted she was extra thrilled about new nods for castmates like Toheeb Jimoh, Sarah Niles, Harriet Walter, James Lance and Sam Richardson.

"I talked to my girl Juno, of course. I've been messaging with Brett, we've all been messaging, our WhatsApp group is literally just chaos," she said of the cast's reactions. "Obviously, so much love for our new Greyhound Emmy nominees, but also, I made a point of straight away getting off the phone with my manager and FaceTimed with Toheeb, because I said this would happen!"

And, like the rest of her castmates, she made a point to acknowledge the talented team behind the scenes, as well. In addition to its 10 acting nominations, Ted Lasso also earned nods for writing, directing, editing, casting, production design, hairstyling and sound.

"It makes me very bloody grateful that we have the most sensational writers you could ever put together on the planet, clearly," she raved of the Ted Lasso team. "I'm a firm believer in this -- we are the vessels that are lucky enough to do it, and if you don't run with what they give you, then you're stupid."

While the writing staff, cast and crew are currently in production on the show's third -- and planned final -- season, Waddingham said she's not letting herself think too much about saying goodbye just yet, noting, "We haven't even finished shooting it by a long shot."

However, she did admit, "I think there are two palpable things that are going on at the moment. One is wanting to nurture this final season, and there's an excitement about what we can all achieve with this -- what [the] vision is, and what we can all achieve through that. And the other thing is a genuine melancholy. We're a bit like, let's not let it in. I have no idea what the hell is going to happen on final wrap. I think it's going to be a little bit of a mess."

Goldstein, who won alongside Waddingham last year in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category, also reacted to his nomination in a hilarious statement to ET.

"Holy fxxxing xxxx, this is fxxxing insane! For this to happen once is magic, but twice is a miracle. I’m so honoured to be included on this list of legends including two of my special Greyhounds!" Goldstein said in his statement. "This is truly incredible. There has been so much love for this show and I feel unbelievably lucky to be a part of such a beautiful and talented team. What a ride. I don’t know what to say. I’m really trying to learn to swear less. Golly gee. Is that better? Ah, who the fxxx am I kidding, thank you to the Academy. This is fxxxing amazing."

Jimoh shared his reaction on social media, writing on Instagram, "I am speechless.... Thank you @televisionacad."

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

