Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart made a rare red carpet appearance Thursday at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The couple glowed as they smiled for the cameras at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Ford wore a classic tuxedo while Flockhart donned an elegant raven black sleeveless V-neck tulle gown with velvet trim and bow detailing from Zuhair Murad's pre-Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. It was a big night for Ford, who on top of the world premiere, was also presented with an honorary Palme d'Or. Highlights from Ford's career -- including Star Wars, Blade Runner and Raiders of the Lost Ark, among others -- were played at the Grand Theatre Lumiere, where Ford was also showered with a boisterous ovation.

According to Deadline, Ford said he was honored and pleased with the festival playing clips from some of his greatest hits. Then he dropped a quasi-morbid joke.

"They say before you die, you see your life flash before your eyes," he said, via Deadline, "and I just saw my life flash before my eyes."

It has been almost five years since Ford, 80, and Flockhart, 58, appeared on the red carpet together, having last done so in March 2018 at the Academy Awards. Flockhart attended Ford's December 2022 premiere of the hit Taylor Sheridan series, 1923, in Los Angeles and they posed together at an after-party, but they were not photographed on the red carpet.

Ford, who has been married to Flockhart since 2010, and Helen Mirren play husband and wife -- Jacob and Cara Dutton -- in 1923, and the legendary actors credited their onscreen portrayal of a long-standing marriage to their own real-life partnerships with their significant others. Mirren told ET that her marriage to director Taylor Hackford is a "partnership," while Ford echoed her sentiments, saying that his marriage to Flockhart has informed the nuances of Jacob and Cara's union in the show.

Ford and Flockhart met at the 2002 Golden Globes. He has four adult children from previous relationships, and the couple shares 21-year-old son, Liam, whom they adopted at birth in 2001.

Ford's latest Indiana Jones movie premiering at the Cannes Film Festival means it's only getting closer before audiences get to soak up one more time the professor of archaeology's adventures.

Dial of Destiny also stars Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies and Toby Jones. The film, set in the late 1930s, follows Jones on a race against time as he makes it his mission to uncover the secret of the mysterious Dial of Destiny.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold (who is also the director), hits theaters June 30.

