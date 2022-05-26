Harrison Ford Makes Surprise Appearance at Star Wars Celebration to Announce 'Indiana Jones 5' Release Date
Harrison Ford’s Adventurous Evolution as ‘Indiana Jones’ Through…
Josh Duggar's Family Breaks Silence After He's Found Guilty in C…
Zach and Tori Roloff on Adjusting to Life With Baby No. 3 (Exclu…
Josh Duggar Sentenced to Nearly 13 Years in Prison for Child Por…
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Emotional Message After Taping Final Epis…
Jake Gyllenhaal Says His Dad’s Support on the Red Carpet Means ‘…
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Epiphany That Caused Her Divorce From…
Sam Asghari Says He and Fiancée Britney Spears Are 'So Excited t…
Johnny Depp Takes the Stand Again in Defamation Case Against Ex-…
Texas School Shooting: Celebs Speak Out Over Deaths of 19 Childr…
Met Gala 2022: Priscilla Presley Poses on Red Carpet With 'Elvis…
Johnny Depp Trial: WB President Says Amber Heard and Jason Momoa…
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding
'Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Tears Up Remembering Late Son El…
Martha Stewart Sells Her Stuff to Blake Lively, Jimmy Fallon and…
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' Star, Dies at 67
Kate Moss Denies Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down Stairs in Defamatio…
Kailia Posey, 'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star, Dead at 16
Wynonna Judd Tearfully Announces She'll Continue Planned Tour Af…
The fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise will be swinging into theaters next summer! Harrison Ford made a surprise appearance at Star Wars Celebration on Thursday to share the release date for the upcoming adventure film -- in which he returns as the titular swashbuckling archaeologist: June 30, 2023.
"I’m really proud of the movie we made," Ford said of the upcoming film. "So, I will be seeing you around campus."
Ford's appearance was also to honor the 90th birthday of legendary composer John Williams, who will once again be providing the music for the upcoming film. Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold is helming the film, which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and more.
"We have almost completed the next Indiana Jones film featuring the music of John Williams," Ford said of the movie music icon. "It’s a special honor for me to be able to congratulate John on his 90th birthday."
Ford was spotted in his classic Indy costume on the set of the upcoming installment last June, though the production schedule had to be shifted slightly when the actor injured his shoulder while rehearsing a stunt.
The franchise star has not played the world-traveling, Nazi-punching archeologist since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull -- the fourth film. In March 2016, the action star opened up about being excited to play the character again while on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I'll be ready," he said confidently.
RELATED CONTENT:
Antonio Banderas Joins 'Indiana Jones 5' Cast
Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder Rehearsing 'Indiana Jones' Fight Scene
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins Harrison Ford for 'Indiana Jones 5'