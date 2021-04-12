Congratulations to Harry Potter actress, Afshan Azad and her husband, Nabil Kazi. The couple are expecting their first child together. Azad took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that that Baby Kazi is due this summer.

"The secrets out everyone - I’m going to be a mummy!!! 😭🥰 Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet 🤲🏽✨ Baby Kazi due this July inshAllah," Azad wrote next to the photo of her and her husband cradling her baby bump. "Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers.🤍 #PregnancyAnnouncement #GodsGift #Baby #BabyKazi #Kazad #2021Baby 🌈 Photo cred: @fultonphoto8raphy."

She shared another photo from the maternity shoot, thanking fans for kind comments and well wishes after making the pregnancy announcement.

"Thank you to everyone for your kind comments and well wishes. We were so overwhelmed with everyone’s positivity and love yesterday," Azad shared. "Baby Kazi is already so so loved 🤍 Ps prepare for a major bump photo-dump over the next few days/weeks. Sorry not sorry 🙊🤰🏻#PregnancyAnnouncement #GodsGift #Baby #BabyKazi #Kazad #2021Baby #Alhamdulillah 🌈 Photo Credit: @fultonphoto8raphy."

Several of Azad's Harry Potter co-stars were among those to wish the couple well, including Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch and Scarlett Byrne Hefner.

"So excited!!!!!!" Wright wrote. "Baby kazi has the best parents 🥰😘." Lynch commented, "Awww congratulations Afshan, you're going to be amazing parents!! 💗

With Hefner, who welcomed her first child with Hugh Hefner's son, Cooper Hefner, last year writing, "We are so excited for you both and cannot wait to meet Baby Kazi ❤️."

Azad married Kazi in August 2018. The couple had two wedding ceremonies to celebrate their different cultures.

