'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Bonnie Wright is having a baby! The Harry Potter star announced on Friday she is expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo.

Wright shared the news on Instagram with a photo shoot of her growing baby bump on a sun-soaked hillside.

"We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them," Wright, 32, captioned the post. "What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents 🥹🌈 It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly."

Wright married Lococo in San Juan Capistrano, California, in March 2022. The nuptials were later featured in Brides, where Wright revealed that Lococo had commissioned her parents, jewelry designers by trade, to design her engagement ring.

Kacie Tomita

Wright played Ginny Weasley in the beloved Harry Potter films. Her pregnancy news comes the same week that reps for co-star Daniel Radcliffe announced that he welcomed his first child with longtime girlfriend Erin Darke.

Wright will now join a growing number of her former castmates in parenthood. Rupert Grint, who played Radcliffe's on-screen pal, Ron Weasley, is dad to 2-year-old daughter Wednesday with Georgia Groome.

Daniel Radcliffe's Abs in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Are Due to 'Workout Obsession' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

'Harry Potter' Is Being Turned Into a TV Series: All the Details

'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Is Married -- See the Chic Wedding!

Harry Melling Refutes J.K. Rowling's Controversial Transgender Remarks