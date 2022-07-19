Miriam Margolyes smelt it and Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently dealt it! In a new interview, the Harry Potter actress reflected on her time working alongside the Terminator star, and one particular incident, that she says she still hasn't forgiven him for.

"I didn't care for him. He is a bit too full of himself and I don't care for him at all," Margolyes said on a July 18 episode of news.com.au's I've Got News for You podcast.

Describing Schwarzenegger as rude, Margolyes claimed that the former governor of California farted in her face while on set of their 1991 film, End of Days.

"He farted in my face," she claimed. "Now I fart, of course I do. But I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately right in my face."

The alleged incident is so burnt into Margolyes' brain, and likely her nose, that she hasn't moved on from it.

Schwarzenegger starred in the film as an ex-cop on a mission to stop Satan (Gabriel Byrne) before he conceives the Antichrist with an innocent young woman (Robin Tunney) in the final hour of the millennium. Margolyes played Satan's sister in the film.

"It was during the filming of End of Days in Los Angeles and I was playing Satan's sister and he was killing me," Margolyes continued. "He had me in a position where I couldn't escape. Lying on the floor. And he just farted. It wasn't on film, it was in one of the pauses but I haven't forgiven him for it."

That's not the only gripe Margolyes has with the actor -- she's not a huge fan of his political affiliation either.

"He is a Republican, which I don't like," she added.

ET as reached out to Schwarzenegger's reps about the bizarre incident.

