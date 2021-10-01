Harry Styles just made one couple's gender reveal extra special.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer helped a fan find out the sex of their baby during his Love on Tour concert earlier this week. In a fan video, the singer has a letter and a cell phone in his hand, which appears to be the fan's partner on the line.

"I revel in these moments because I know everything and you don't," he said in a TikTok, before jokingly saying, "OK, we're doing another song" and building the anticipation.

After asking for a countdown, Styles revealed the big news. "It's a little baby girl."

The crowd went wild as Styles fake cried and got down on his knees.

According to photos shared online, the fan had a sign that read, "I'm having a baby. Please make it your business," which is a play on his song "Kiwi." In a second poster it said, "And open these gender results."

Harry Styles love on tour !



More like Harry Styles baby gender reveal on tour !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yIeA8oF0k3 — Sneha Mehta (@Snehamehta_) September 30, 2021

Styles kicked off his tour in early September and shared on his social media how "excited" he was to hit the road. He also made it clear how important the safety of his fans was amid the pandemic.

"I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible," he wrote.

He's since been sharing some behind the scenes look at life on tour.

For more on Styles, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Olivia Wilde Drops First Teaser for 'Don't Worry Darling'

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Rock Matching Outfits During Lunch Date

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Pack on PDA in Italy -- See the Pic

Harry Styles Thanks His Fans for Giving Him an Environment to be ‘Free’ | 2021 GRAMMYs This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery