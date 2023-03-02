'Haunted Mansion' Trailer Sees Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson and LaKeith Stanfield Taking on Ghosts
'Haunted Mansion' Trailer No. 1: Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson …
Justin Bieber Makes His First Public Appearance Since Canceling …
Savannah Guthrie Leaves ‘Today’ Early as Hoda Kotb’s Absence Rem…
Matt Smith Is a Guitar-Strumming Charles Manson in 'Charlie Says…
Adrienne Bailon Houghton Reveals She Helped Deliver Her Son! (Ex…
Jay Leno Debuts New Face, New Ear After Suffering Third-Degree B…
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Jamie Lee Curtis on Why She Never Saw an Oscar Nomination Coming…
Why King Charles Wants Prince Harry at His Coronation (Source)
Watch Michael B. Jordan Call Out Former Classmate Who Made Fun o…
Ben Affleck Gets Trapped and Stuck in Sticky Parking Situation!
North Transforms Into Dad Kanye West Alongside Kim Kardashian in…
Kelsea Ballerini Was ‘Livid’ When Morgan Evans Released ‘Over fo…
Hoda Kotb’s Absence from ‘Today’ Show Due to ‘Family Health Matt…
Pedro Pascal Looks Back on ‘Buffy’ Days With ‘Incredibly Kind’ S…
Ben Kweller Reveals His 16-Year-Old Son Dorian Was Killed
Chris Pine's Rep Responds to Harry Styles Allegedly Spitting on …
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Gush Over Al Roker's 'Today' Retu…
Erika Jayne on Finding ‘Peace’ After Legal Troubles and ‘RHOBH’ …
Things are getting spooky for mother-and-son duo Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) Travis (Chase W. Dillon) inside their new home!
On Wednesday, Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming film, Haunted Mansion, based on the famed Disney park ride -- and things are getting comically scary.
Things kick off as Gabbie and Travis arrive at their new home and are greeted by a dead bride and chased by a knight that comes to life. It gets scarier when Gabbie tells her son that she is going to light a vanilla candle, and "it will be a game changer."
Not surprisingly, it doesn't get better as the living dead begin to show themselves from all angles of the house, causing Gabbie to enlist the help of a priest (Owen Wilson), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), a history professor (Danny DeVito) and a tour guide (LaKeith Standfield) -- who take some convincing -- to rid her home of the ghosts.
As all of the ghosts are exposed, DiVito's character warns, "Be careful, death lurks around every corner."
"As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I’m beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast," director Justin Simien said in a statement. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction."
Haunted Mansion also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Levy, and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.
Haunted Mansion arrives in theaters July 28.
RELATED CONTENT:
Disney Drops First Trailer for Marsai Martin's 'Saturdays': WATCH
Disney+ Shares First Look at 'Loki' Season 2, 'Ahsoka' and More
See the First Teaser Trailer for 'Peter Pan & Wendy'