'Hawkeye' Trailer Celebrates Christmas Marvel-Style

Hawkeye knows if you've been bad or good in the first trailer for Marvel's next streaming series, so be good for goodness' sake. (You probably don't have to worry about him seeing you while you're sleeping, but we'll have to tune in to find out!)

A decade after joining the MCU, Jeremy Renner's founding Avenger, Clint Barton, is getting his own solo outing in Hawkeye, which sees the now-former Avenger become a reluctant mentor to would-be superhero and "the world's greatest archer" -- her words -- Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). And if there's any debate over whether or not Iron Man 3 is a Christmas movie, Hawkeye is festive through and through.

Set in New York City, the series will follow Clint on a mission to get back to his family in time for Christmas, made more complicated by "a presence from Barton's past." Whether that's Kate cosplaying as Clint's Endgame alter ego Ronan -- as teased in the preview -- or Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova -- as set up in Black Widow's post-credits scene -- is to be revealed. The trailer also includes a first look at Vera Farmiga as Kate's mother and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, aka the deaf heroine Echo.

Come for the yuletide superheroics, stay for Rogers: The Musical, an in-universe Broadway stage show that will seemingly see "The Avengers" singing and dancing their way through the Battle of New York. Move over, "Agatha All Along," and prepare for "We Have a Hulk (Reprise)."

Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Marvel Studios

