Hayden Panettiere and Fiance Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko have reportedly broken up.

The 28-year-old former Nashville star and the 42-year-old boxer have ended their engagement, according to E! News. Sources tell the site that Panettiere is "single," in Los Angeles and "figuring out what's next."

The twosome, who are parents to 3-year-old daughter Kaya, are on good terms, will co-parent their child and continue to spend time together as a family, according to the site. Additionally, Panettiere's mom, Lesley Vogel, confirmed the split to Radar, who was first to report the split, saying, “[I] think there are a lot of changes going on in her life. But I think they’re positive changes. And I think that she’s taking some time."

Meanwhile, the actress was spotted barefoot while out with a mystery man in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Panettiere and Klitschko began dating in 2009 and announced their engagement in 2013, though the actress made it known that she was in no rush to walk down the aisle. The two then welcomed their daughter in 2014. Following the birth of Kaya, Panettiere revealed that she suffered from postpartum depression and had checked into rehab, she said, to become a "better mom."

In 2016, rumors that the couple had split surfaced after Panettiere was spotted without her engagement ring. She later took to social media to shoot down the reports, tweeting, "Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships. Blessed to be with my beautiful family," alongside the prayer hands emoji.

Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships. Blessed to be with my beautiful family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oCiTK0ziJf — Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) July 7, 2016

ET has reached out to Panettiere's reps for comment.

