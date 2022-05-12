Kirby Reed is back.

On Wednesday, Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures announced Hayden Panettiere will be making her long-awaited return to the big screen for the upcoming sixth Scream film, reprising the role she originated more than a decade ago in the fourth installment of the franchise.

She'll be joining a host of familiar faces, including Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad) and Jenna Ortega (Tara), all of whom have also been confirmed to be returning for the new sequel. According to a press release, principal photographed is scheduled to begin this summer.

With filming shaping up to begin, one leading lady has told ET that she's still not sure if she'll be back.

Neve Campbell, who has played Sidney Prescott since the first Scream film, revealed at the Lincoln Lawyer premiere this week that she's not attached to the upcoming horror film just yet. "I don’t know if I am," she admitted, adding that she "can’t get into it."

The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a fresh chapter.

Back in March, Courteney Cox also revealed that she will be reprising her role as Gale Weathers in the next film in the long-running horror series.

"I got the script yesterday," Cox said on the podcast Just for Variety With Marc Malkin. "I haven't read it yet, I just got it. I'm excited to read it."

The actress added that production could be starting in the next few months, telling Malkin, "I know they're going to start filming... I think, in June, in Canada."

"I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything!" she added with a laugh, before quipping, "Let me tell you the killer!"

Scream 6 is set to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Scream': Jenna Ortega on the Pressures of Filming the Opening Scene

Jasmin Savoy Brown on Playing 'Scream' Films' First Queer Character

Kristen Stewart Talks 'Scream' Star Who Recently Left Her Starstruck

'Scream' 5 Cast Watches the Original 'Scream' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery