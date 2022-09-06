Hayden Panettiere Shares Pic From Her 'Incredible' 33rd Birthday Gathering
Hayden Panettiere ushered in a new year in style! On Monday, the Scream 6 actress shared a picture from her 33rd birthday celebration.
“Had an incredible birthday gathering with a small group of some of my dearest friends and favorite people! #Hibachi #mocktails #games #friends #birthday #33,” the birthday girl wrote next to the picture.
Panettiere’s birthday look was a chic, form-fitting dress adorned with blue leopard print. In the center of the dress was the animal's face. The star’s comments were filled with people celebrating her big day -- which was on Aug. 21.
“YAS queen! Happy birthday 💋,” Snookie wrote in the comments.
“Happy Birthday Hay Hay! 🙌🙌❤️,” actor Burgess Jenkins wrote.
The Nashville star didn’t give all of the details from her gathering away, such as who attended. However, she revealed in the hashtags that she did enjoy hibachi and mocktails, which means that she is still on her sobriety journey.
In June, the actress detailed her struggles with alcohol and opioid abuse and how she decided to get on the road to recovery.
"I was on top of the world and I ruined it," she told People at the time, noting that she also suffered from postpartum depression following the birth of her now 7-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko.
"I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens," she said.
"I put a lot of work into myself and I had to be willing to be incredibly honest," Panettiere added of seeking help. "This hasn't been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs, but I don't regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance."
