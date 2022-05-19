Hayley Atwell Supports Tom Cruise at 'Top Gun: Maverick' Premiere
Tom Cruise Wants to 'Go Flying' With 'Top Gun' Superfan Prince W…
'Bling Empire' Cast Reacts to Chèrie and Jessey Quitting Show in…
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Really Enjoying' Pregnancy Journey Toget…
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Cast Shares Reality of Married L…
Meghan McCain Only Talks to One of Her 'The View' Co-Hosts
'The Kardashians': Kim Reveals the Khloe-Themed Joked She Cut Fr…
Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Cries After Learning Her Mom Got …
Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard's Sister Testifies Actor Allegedl…
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cast Gushes Over Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer O…
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Daughter’s Photo and Reveal…
Jeannie Mai Reacts to 'The Real' Cancelation and Shares Her Love…
Miles Teller and Glen Powell Share Details on ‘Top Gun: Maverick…
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ First Look! The Sanderson Sisters Reunite
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting First Child Toge…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married! Couple Makes …
Johnny Depp Not Dating His Attorney Camille Vasquez (Source)
How Scott Disick Feels About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Bark…
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Son Crashes Their TikTok Challen…
Tom Cruise had a special lady in attendance at the U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. On Thursday, Hayley Atwell, 40, attended the event, which was held at London's Leicester Square.
Atwell, who's set to co-star alongside Cruise in the 2023 flick, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, stunned in an all-black look, which featured a long sleeve crop top and a maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Meanwhile, 59-year-old Cruise, who was photographed greeting Prince William and Kate Middleton at the premiere, looked dapper in a classic tuxedo and bow tie.
Along with being co-stars, Cruise and Atwell, who attended Wimbledon together last July, are rumored to have dated. The pair reportedly connected on the set of the latest Mission: Impossible film in late 2020, and called it quits in September 2021, according to The Sun.
ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Cruise at the event and he gushed over the "very, very special" premiere, and the longtime love for the original Top Gun film since its release in 1986.
"When I was a little kid I wanted to make movies," he said. "... I wanted to make films, I wanted to fly, I wanted to travel the world... and meet people. I was always curious, like, 'What's that person like?' I wanted to sit down and talk to them. I wanted to live in their world. I would dream of that. If you'd look at my films, it is that. It is that sense of adventure, that sense of travel."
"My whole life, it's been a pursuit of adventure, an interest in people and philosophy and film and art," Cruise added. "[I have been] constantly pushing myself. That's why I wasn't just going to make this movie. It's been 36 years... People [have been] asking for this. I did not want to disappoint them."
Top Gun: Maverick will hit theaters May 24.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tom Cruise on 'Very Special' Scene With 'Beautiful' Actor Val Kilmer
Watch Tom Cruise Land in a Helicopter at 'Top Gun: Maverick' Premiere
Jennifer Connelly On Her 'Magical' Experience Flying With Tom Cruise
Related Gallery