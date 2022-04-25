Hayley Williams Surprises Billie Eilish Fans by Joining Her for ‘Misery Business’ Performance at Coachella
Watch Billie Eilish Bring Hayley Williams Out for Surprise Coach…
Emma Hernan on Christine Quinn Bribery Plot and Her Future With …
Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles on Feeling Emotional About 'Su…
'Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani on Putting Cast 'Bullies' in T…
Jennifer Lopez’s Green Engagement Ring Channels Nostalgic Versac…
Britney Spears Says She and Sam Asghari Are 'Having a Baby'
Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin on How They Got Cast in Tom Brady’s Mov…
Ashley Graham Gives Birth to Twin Boys
Rob Kardashian Wants Daughter Dream to Feel ‘Secure and Safe’ Am…
Blac Chyna Requests Break After Seeing Her Nude Photos During Co…
Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Family Photo With Newborn Daughter Afte…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Actor Questioned About Sabotaging A…
Katy Perry on 'Public Spats' With Fellow 'American Idol' Judges …
Chris Rock Says He Won't Talk About the Oscars Slap Until He Get…
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Are Married!
Johnny Depp Trial: Physician Says Chef Found Fingertip on Kitche…
How Pregnant Rihanna Is Doing Amid A$AP Rocky's Arrest (Source)
How Jada Pinkett Smith and 'Red Table Talk' Addressed Will Smith…
Tom Holland Surprises Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Billy for His 3rd Birth…
Billie Eilish made the world’s wildest Coachella dreams come true over the weekend! On Saturday night, the 20-year-old singer headlined the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, and brought out Paramore’s Hayley Williams for a stripped-down performance of the band's 2007 song, "Misery Business."
The ladies were joined by Eilish's brother, FINNEAS, and another guitarist as they sat in the middle of the stage and belted out the pop-punk classic. Williams led with the first verse as Eilish looked on in amazement before joining her in the chorus along with the crowd.
“You wanna hear something cool?” Williams asked before Eilish went into the second verse of the song.
Williams and Eilish, ended the song together as the crowd cheered in amazement.
Fans were in for another treat when 33-year-old Williams joined Eilish on stage for a performance of "Happier Than Ever." This time the duo performed with FINNEAS and the full band.
Williams joining the “Bad Guy” singer on stage wasn’t the only highlight of Coachella. Ahead of performing “Getting Older,” Eilish took a little face plant when the lights dimmed.
Fans didn’t see the fall, but Eilish made sure to explain what happened to the crowd. "You guys, I seriously ate s**t. Seriously. It was pitch black. You see that square? This f***ing thing? I went de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face!" Eilish said with a laugh, poking fun at herself.
She assured fans, "I'm good. It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f**kin' fire thing!"
Check out the links below for more from the 2022 Coachella Valley Music Festival.
RELATED CONTENT:
Billie Eilish Falls Face First on Stage During Second Coachella Set
Lizzo Makes Surprise Appearance With Harry Styles at Coachella
Harry Styles Joined by Shania Twain for Surprise Set at Coachella
Related Gallery