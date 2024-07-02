Ann Wilson is canceling upcoming performances after undergoing a procedure to remove cancer.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 74-year-old lead singer of Heart shared that she will be receiving chemotherapy and taking the latter half of the year off to rest and recover from her treatment at the advice of her doctors.

"I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous," Ann shared. "The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & l've decided to do it."

The message was typed out and posted in lieu of a photo while Ann opted to leave the caption blank.

She continued, "And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover. To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can."

Prior to the cancelation, the group -- which is also comprised of Nancy Wilson, Ryan Waters, Ryan Wariner, Paul Moak, Tony Lucido and Sean T Lane -- intended to tour Europe throughout the summer and make some 30 stops in the U.S. through December for their Royal Flush Tour.

In her post on Tuesday, Ann told her followers that she views the cancelation as more of a postponement. "This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing," she continued, thanking fans for their support and asking for privacy during this time.

The announcement comes after the band announced in mid-May that they would cancel their Europe shows in order for Wilson to undergo a "time-sensitive but routine" procedure. It's unclear if this is the same surgery where the cancer was discovered and what procedure she underwent.

At the time, she shared Heart's announcement in a post of her own, apologizing for the inconvenience and assuring fans that she will be OK.

"Please don’t worry," Ann penned in the caption. "I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann."

RELATED CONTENT: