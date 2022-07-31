Heather Gray, 'The Talk' Executive Producer, Dies at 50

Heather Gray, the executive producer and showrunner on CBS's daytime panel showThe Talk, has died. She was 50.

Gray joined The Talk in 2010, halfway through the show's first season, as a senior supervising producer, and was named an executive producer on the show in August 2019.

Before working on The Talk, Gray was a supervising producer on The Tyra Banks Show from 2006 to 2010. She won her first Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show in 2009.

She went on to win two more Daytime Emmy Awards in 2016 and 2018 when The Talk took home the awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.

On Sunday, CBS President and CEO George Cheeks, CBS Studios President David Stapf, CBS Network Entertainment President Kelly Kahl, CBS Network Entertainment Senior Executive VP Programming Thom Sherman, CBS Network Entertainment Executive VP Current Programs Amy Reisenbach and CBS Network Entertainment Senior VP Daytime Programs Laurie Seidman sent out a joint letter to the staff of The Talk praising Gray's work on the series.

"On behalf of all of us at CBS, we want to extend our deep condolences to you for the painful loss of our beloved Heather," the statement read. "She was an inspiration to us all, living and thriving while bravely battling an unforgiving disease. She showed us what true courage looks like."

The letter praised Gray for being "the heart and soul of The Talk" throughout her time on the show.

"Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh. She was an admired, beloved mama bear of your family and a leader that all looked up to," the letter continued.

"Her contributions to the success of the show are immeasurable, but more importantly, she was a boss that proved you can lead with kindness, caring and friendship. Heather was everyone’s friend, everyone’s champion, everyone’s favorite person on the set. We will miss her terribly."

