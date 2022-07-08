Heather Morris and More 'Glee' Co-Stars Remember Naya Rivera on Anniversary of Her Death
Heather Morris is paying tribute to her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera on the two-year anniversary of her death.
Morris shared a couple of throwback photos of her and Rivera -- who played her on-screen love interest and best friend, Santana Lopez -- enjoying a good time. The 35-year-old actress captioned it, "Everyday my angel. I miss you every damn day." Morris also took to her Instagram Story and reposted fellow co-star Jenna Ushkowitz's tribute to Rivera, a photo showing the late actress dancing the night away. Morris also shared Kevin McHale's post of Rivera on a boat ride. "The best there ever was forever & ever," he wrote of the late star.
On the one-year anniversary of Rivera's death, Morris posted a series of photos and a video of herself getting a tattoo on her left arm. She got the phrase, "Tomorrow is not promised," written in script by artist L Garza.
The anniversary of Rivera's death comes a month after her and Ryan Dorsey's 6-year-old son, Josey, graduated from kindergarten. Ryan took to Instagram and the proud father posted a series of graduation photos, which showed the beaming soon-to-be first grader wearing gray Vans, acid wash jeans, suspenders, a white button-down shirt, a gray blazer and a bow tie.
Rivera went missing in July 2020 following a boat ride with her then-4-year-old son on California's Lake Piru. Her body was recovered five days later. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said Rivera's final moments were heroic as she helped her son to safety.
"We know from speaking with her son, that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind," Sheriff Bill Ayub said. "He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."
Ayub also shared their theory of what may have happened the day she went missing. "The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself."
