Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa are going to have a baby! On Wednesday, the happy couple broke the news on Instagram, along with a photo of Tarek kissing Heather's baby bump.
"Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" read the captions.
This will be the first child for Heather, and the third for Tarek, who shares 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.
The couple's announcement comes after they opened up to ET in January about their IVF journey. Heather and Tarek were candid about facing some fertility challenges, as Heather has known since her 20s that she had a low egg count.
"I think as a woman when you hear that, it really hits you and you think, 'Oh my god, what if I can never do this?' So when we started dating, right in the beginning, I talked to him about freezing my eggs, just in case, you know, even though we were both like, 'No.' I'm like, 'I want to do it just as an insurance policy,'" the 34-year-old Selling Sunset star explained to ET.
Through it all, Tarek had no doubt that Heather would be a great mom, just as she's already an excellent stepmom.
"The kids are obsessed with her and I was on my own for a really long time, and the way I look at life has changed a lot," the 40-year-old Flip or Flop star shared with ET. "So now I'm back into the married, family dynamic, and honestly it's my favorite thing to do. Saturday soccer games are more exciting than going to watch the Super Bowl live. I'm obsessed."
