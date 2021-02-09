Heather Rae Young certainly gave her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa, a memorable Valentine's Day gift this year. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the Selling Sunset star showed off her new tattoo for El Moussa, which she got on her butt.

In the post, 33-year-old Young shared a close-up of her fresh ink, which reads, "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" in cursive. She also displayed her shiny engagement ring prominently.

"Happy Valentine's Day Mr. El Moussa ❤️💍 @therealtarekelmoussa," Young wrote. "I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever."

Instagram

In her Instagram Stories, Young said the tattoo was a surprise for the 39-year-old Flip or Flop star, whom she got engaged to in July.

"It's a special Valentine's present for him, I'm really excited and I can't wait to show you guys," she said.

Young and El Moussa appear more in love than ever these days. She recently shared a sweet picture of the two with his 10-year-old daughter, Taylor, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead.

"Grateful’s an understatement," she wrote. "This past year was rocky to say the least but through it all, I’m so grateful to have been surrounded by love and family. It’s so special to be brought so much love, laughter, and happiness not only from @therealtarekmoussa but by the kids, too and honestly just being around the whole family gives me a different kind of peace and joy."

ET spoke with the couple in October, and they said that they were planning their wedding for summer 2021. They also explained why Anstead will not be invited to the ceremony.

"No, no exes at the wedding," El Moussa said, noting that they were planning on having a small wedding with no cameras. "Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better."

Young added, "Just intimate, with our best friends and family. We're gonna have to be strict with our list."

Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Reveal Wedding Plans and No Exes Rule (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Tarek El Moussa Calls Out Christine Quinn For Saying 'Sh**ty Things'

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's New Home Was Flooded

Christina Anstead Says Working With Ex Tarek Has 'Never Been Boring'

Related Gallery