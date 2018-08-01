‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Contestant Jessica Vogel Dead at 34

A former contestant on Food Network's Hell's Kitchen has died.

Jessica Vogel, who first appeared on the hit cooking show in 2014, died on Monday, her fiancé, John Michael Keyser, confirmed to NorthJersey.com. She was 34 years old. Keyser told the outlet that Vogel was being treated for colitis, an inflammation of the colon, at a hospital in southern New Jersey when "her heart gave out."

"We were planning to open a restaurant together," Keyser said. "My heart is breaking."

In addition to Hell's Kitchen, Vogel also appeared on Cutthroat Kitchen. The Star-Ledger published her obituary on Wednesday, and referenced issues with drugs and alcohol.

"In these difficult times, there is immense pressure on young people to stand out in a world where the intimate details of our lives are made public in blogs and on Facebook," the obit reads. "This took a toll on Jessica and over the years; she would escape to drugs and alcohol. She recently committed to living a better life and had graduated from an in-patient rehabilitation program with hopes of regaining control of her life."

"Unfortunately, the damage done over the years was too great, and she died, like she lived, a fighter," the obit continues. "She wants the message left behind not to be 'sex, drugs, and Foie Gras,' but rather the importance of appreciating your talents, always working hard to improve, but to never forget that it is the loving heart that truly changes the world."

