The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth season, but with a new White Wolf at its helm. On Saturday, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill is leaving the show following season 3, with Liam Hemsworth taking the reins as Geralt of Rivia.

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling book series, The Witcher follows Geralt as he travels the world of "The Continent," fighting anything and everything that goes bump in the night, from ghouls to bruxas and more.

Cavill, 39, and Hemsworth, 32, both posted the news on Instagram, with the Enola Holmes 2 actor sharing that he'll be leaving the continent and "laying down" his sword, inviting Hemsworth to pick up the mantle of the White Wolf.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf," Cavill wrote. "As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

Cavill concluded his post with some advice to Hemsworth, telling The Hunger Games star to enjoy his time diving into both the nuanced character of Geralt and the wonderful world of The Witcher.

"Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find," He added.

For his part, Hemsworth gushed over the acclaimed fantasy series, telling fans that he's "over the moon" about having the opportunity to take over Cavill's leading role.

"As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure," Hemsworth, wrote before sharing his admiration for the actor, who recently reprised his role as Superman in Black Adam.

"Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character," he continued. "I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

There’s still a long way to go before Hemsworth picks up the sword and travels the continent as Geralt. The Witcher: Blood Origin -- a spin-off that will explore the creation of the first prototype Witcher -- premieres Dec. 25, and The Witcher Season 3 will follow shortly after in summer 2023.

