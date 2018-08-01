'Henry Danger' Star Jace Norman Explores Europe in New 'Nick Trip' Video -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon star Jace Norman is ready to show you around Europe!

The Henry Danger actor and his digital marketing and media company, Creator Edge, have partnered with Viacom Digital Studios to create an original content series -- and only ET has your first look at their kickoff project: Nick Trip!

"This past month, Nickelodeon allowed me to travel the world with my friends, with my brother, meet all of you guys, and make a cool video out of it," Norman tells fans in the exclusive clip. "Overall, this experience changed me, and for the better. I've met so many of you from around the world, we went to KCAs Germany, it was one of my favorite events of all time."

During the trip, the 18-year-old star made his way across Europe for the first time -- with his brother and Creator Edge co-founder, Xander, and friends in tow. Norman received his official badge from the iconic British kids' show Blue Peter while in the U.K., posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, and got slimed for the first time -- on a roller coaster, no less! -- at the German Kids' Choice Awards in Rust, Baden-Württemberg,

In addition to hanging with fellow Nick stars Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo, of The Thundermans, Norman also made time for sight-seeing at some of the continent's most impressive structures. "Seeing what human beings have done over hundreds of years, thousands of years, even, was just stunning," he marveled.

Stephen Busken/ETonline

The teen performer currently stars as superhero sidekick-in-training Henry Hart on Henry Danger -- which was recently renewed for a 20-episode fifth season -- as well as its new animated spinoff series, The Adventures of Kid Danger. He has also starred in Nickelodeon original movies Rufus, Rufus 2 and Blurt, and is an anti-bullying advocate, speaking out about his past experiences with bullying and dyslexia.

Check out the clip above to see more from Nick Trip, and stay tuned for more adventures from Norman's new project!

RELATED CONTENT:

2018 Kids' Choice Awards: See Heidi Klum, Mel B and Shawn Mendes Get Slimed!

WATCH: JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Signature Bows in 'Blurt' -- See Her With Her Hair Down!

2018 Kids' Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

Related Gallery