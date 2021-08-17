Henry Golding Shows Off His Swordsmanship in 'Snake Eyes' Deleted Scene (Exclusive)
Henry Golding Masters Sword Play in 'Snake Eyes' Deleted Scene (…
'Snake Eyes': Henry Golding on Fatherhood and Delayed 'Crazy Ric…
Henry Golding on New Movie ‘Snake Eyes’ and Being Immortalized a…
Stream Queens | July 22, 2021
Channing Tatum Posts Nude Selfie From 'Lost City of D' Set
Ryan Reynolds on Celebrating 10 Years With Blake Lively at the …
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Real Hair Curls, Tristan Thompson R…
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Mike Says He's Filing for Divorce Afte…
Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Spotted on Set of 'Sex and t…
Cameron Mathison Talks Return to ‘General Hospital’ and Life Aft…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Khloe Kardashian Confirms She's Had a Nose Job
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Mock Backlash Over Their Kid…
'The Voice' Season 21: Kelly Clarkson and Jason Aldean on Their …
Channing Tatum Posts Shirtless Selfie and Declares He's 'Finally…
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds for Posting Thirst Trap of His…
Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Not Wanting to ‘Burden Anybody’ on ‘Red…
Inside Jada Pinkett Smith’s Decision to Start a Tattoo Sleeve
Khloe Kardashian's Family Thinks Tristan Thompson Breakup Is 'Go…
'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Says She Left Mike and Moved to Florida…
Henry Golding put in the blood, sweat and tears training for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, so why not show off a little? "I've been waiting for something to really sort of throw myself at physically," he told ET, "and [this was] quite the movie to jump in at the deep end with."
This being his origin story, Snake Eyes doesn't start out as the ninja master of Saturday morning cartoons. That comes thanks to the ancient Arashikage clan, and ET is exclusively debuting a deleted scene that shows Golding's fledgling warrior perfecting his swordsmanship. Watch the clip above.
Snake Eyes is now available digitally and on demand before arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 19, featuring more deleted scenes and an all-new short film, "Morning Light: A Weapon With Stories to Tell," that reveals the secrets of Snake Eyes' go-to weapon.
"For me, Morning Light is one of the most iconic swords out there," Golding said. "But sadly, there was literally one hero sword, which took some poor sod weeks of hours to make, so I couldn't lift that. Because they were like, 'Well, we might need it for the next movie.'"
RELATED CONTENT:
'Snake Eyes' Cast Talk Joining the G.I. Joe Universe (Exclusive)
Henry Golding on 'Snake Eyes,' 'Persuasion' and 'Crazy Rich Asians 2'
Henry Golding Was 'Put Through the Ringer' With 'Snake Eyes' Stunts