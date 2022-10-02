H.E.R. Details History-Making Casting As Belle in Upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast' Special (Exclusive)
H.E.R. is gearing up to show the world a new take on Belle. The singer and actress is set to play the iconic Disney princess in ABC's forthcoming live-action/animated Beauty and the Beastspecial, and she is looking forward to the experience.
The celebrated musician performed at the charity gala The Event, presented by the by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, and spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier after her performance about her historic casting.
"Oh my gosh, I'm so excited! I've been in the studio, playing with the arrangements, of course staying true to the original but giving it a new fresh twist," the 25-year-old musician marveled. "It's gonna be like H.E.R. but also Belle, you know? And I'm really excited."
When it comes to what will make her Belle different, H.E.R. shared, "I think the world has never seen a Black and Filipino Belle and there's a strength in Belle that I think we forget about sometimes, and I think people are gonna see that, musically, and just in the way that she is."
The news of the casting was first announced in July, when ABC revealed their choice to play the fan-favorite princess, who joined the previously announced executive producer Jon M. Chu and director Hamish Hamilton on the special.
According to ABC's announcement, H.E.R. will take part in "never-before-seen musical performances celebrating and paying homage to the beloved tale" in the two-hour Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which will be recorded in front of a live audience at Disney Studios and air Thursday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
This year marks 30 years since Beauty and the Beast earned a Best Picture nomination and won for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards in 1992.
H.E.R. will also serve as a producer on the special. The Beauty and the Beast casting comes on the heels of the singer making her acting debut in the 2023 movie musical, The Color Purple, opposite Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Ciara and Aunjanue Ellis.
