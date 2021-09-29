H.E.R. on What Britney Spears Regaining Freedom Means to Her (Exclusive)
H.E.R. couldn't be happier to hear the latest update in Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing.
On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny agreed to suspend Britney's father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate, appointing a temporary successor in his place.
"I feel great [about the news]," H.E.R. told ET’s Matt Cohen at the opening night of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Wednesday. "Women are constantly oppressed. I think we lose a lot of our control sometimes so it's good to see and it's good to hear."
Jamie's official removal will be decided at a later hearing, but the judge's decision was a win for the pop star who's been under the conservatorship for more than 13 years. H.E.R. isn't the only one feeling great about Britney's win. Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told ET following the hearing that the 39-year-old singer is "happy" about the decision.
"I think you can assume she's very happy," he shared, also telling reporters that "the goal" is to free Britney from her conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec. 2.
H.E.R., meanwhile, and Robert Pattinson, along with museum director and president Bill Kramer and Vanity Fair’s senior west coast editor Britt Hennemuth, served as co-chairs for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening party.
"It's a celebration of filmmakers and I'm big on storytelling in every way, music, art. I'm just happy to be celebrating that," she said of the co-chair honor, adding she was "excited" to meet Pattinson and to see "what the moods are" inside the building.
The location is a special one for the artist, who performed there during the 2021 Oscars. H.E.R. delivered a powerful performance of "Fight for You," the song she wrote for the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack.
"We shot [the performance] the day that the George Floyd verdict came, and it was a very intense day," she recalled. "But I think it drove us in our performance and it made it even more special."
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public on Sept. 30.
