Ashley Tisdale did not hold back when it came to sharing who her worst on-screen kiss was.

The 34-year-old actress revealed that kissing her former High School Musical co-star Zac Efron was "just weird" and that she did not enjoy it.

"I’ll tell you why it was the worst, okay? I had to kiss Zac Efron on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and it’s the worst because I am so close to him and he’s like my brother," she shared in Elle magazine’s "Thirst Trap" segment.

"At the time, he was used to acting on, like, Warner Brothers, which is CW, and we were on Disney Channel," she explained. "And so he, like, he tried kissing me with his tongue, and I was like, 'Get away from me!' I closed my mouth so fast."

"I was like, 'This is Disney Channel, we don’t kiss like that on Disney Channel!'" recalled Tisdale while laughing, nothing that it was awkward because they had been friends for so long and had already filmed HSM.

"It's just weird when you're so close to somebody, and we’d already done the movie. I’d known him for years before," Tisdale explained. "That is why it was the worst. It’s just we’re too close."

During the segment she also had to choose between her Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-stars, Cole and Dylan Sprouse. When asked who she would rather spend three weeks in a remote location with, Tisdale chose Dylan.

"They're both like my little brothers. You know who texts me back, like all the time? Dylan Sprouse," she said. "He's the one who texts me back. Cole, sometimes silence. So I'm taking Dylan."

Last month, Tisdale appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she played a game of "Shag, Marry, Kill" and had to pick between the Sprouse twins and Efron.

Watch below to hear what she answered.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Tisdale Picks Between Sprouse Twins and Zac Efron for 'Shag, Marry, Kill'

Ashley Tisdale Recruits Fellow Disney Star Debby Ryan For a Destiny's Child Cover -- Watch!

Ashley Tisdale Reunites With Lucas Grabeel to Perform 'High School Musical' Duet - Watch!

Ashley Tisdale Picks Between Sprouse Twins and Zac Efron for 'Shag, Marry, Kill' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery