Here's Your First Look at 'Short Circuit' Season 2, Streaming on Disney Plus (Exclusive)
Feeling experimental? Disney+'s Short Circuit program -- which provides an opportunity for anyone at Walt Disney Animation Studios to pitch their own short film -- is back for season 2 with an all-new collection of shorts that "take the idea of experimentation to the next level."
"Each of the short films has its own unique style -- from the hand-drawn charm of Dinosaur Barbarian to the auditory experience of Songs to Sing in the Dark -- our five directors all have something special to say through their stories," production manager Jennifer Newfield tells ET. "We're excited to have five completely unique films this season -- and by the way, there are even more to come in future seasons of Short Circuit!"
Below, ET has your exclusive first look at the short films coming to Disney+:
Dinosaur Barbarian
Directed by Kim Hazel (animator, Big Hero 6, Zootopia, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Frozen II, Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto and Baymax!)
Battling evil is all in a day's work for Dinosaur Barbarian, but what about taking out the trash? Sometimes even a superhero needs to clean up his act.
Going Home
Directed by Jacob Frey (animator, Zootopia, Moana, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Frozen II and Raya and the Last Dragon)
A story about growing up and the meaning of home in which a young adult repeatedly visits his hometown, but with every new arrival he starts to face the inevitable: change.
Crosswalk
Directed by Ryan Green (story artist on Ralph Breaks the Internet, Frozen II, Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto and story lead on Us Again)
A law-abiding citizen must find his inner strength to cross the street at a light that won't change.
Songs to Sing in the Dark
Directed by Riannon Delanoy (animator, Big Hero 6, Zootopia, Moana, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Frozen II and Raya and the Last Dragon)
Two creatures living in the depths of a dark cave engage in a battle of acoustic one-upmanship. As things escalate, they come to realize that they are stronger together.
No. 2 to Kettering
Directed by Liza Rhea (environment modeller, Raya and the Last Dragon)
On a dreary, ordinary morning, a girl learns how the power of laughter can lift even the most sullen among her fellow bus riders along their journey to Kettering.
Season 2 of Short Circuit is streaming on Aug. 4 on Disney+.
