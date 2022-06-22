Here's Your First Look at the 'WOW - Women of Wrestling' Reboot

The first official look at the reboot of WOW -- Women of Wrestling is here. The sizzle reel comes months after the all-female professional wrestling league announced its multi-year deal with ViacomCBS in October 2021.

The intense, minute-long clip shows the female athletes both in the ring and out, garnering excitement from fans about what is to come when the series returns this fall.

Jeanie Buss -- the league owner and WOW executive producer -- shared a statement to ET in October about why she wanted to see the show come back.

"Wrestling’s presentation of women has long been very important to me, and we now are presenting the epitome in sports entertainment that will highlight the athleticism of these superstars as we reintroduce WOW," Buss said. "Our partnership with the entire ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group family allows us to continue our mission of providing wrestling fans and WOW Superheroes what they have all deserved: a global platform for a dedicated women’s wrestling league."

That same month, Buss and two of WOW's superheroes, World Champion The Beast and former world champion Tessa Blanchard, spoke to ET about their excitement for the franchise to return.

"There are so many female athletes that don't get a chance to shine," Buss explained at the time. "People in a position like mine have to invest in opportunities for women to compete and to shine and to show us what they got. These two women right here deserve the spotlight. They deserve to be seen."

Blanchard, for her part, added, "[Wrestling has] taken me all over the world. I've gotten to live in different countries, and win championship titles all over the world, but now with WOW, this is without a doubt the biggest platform for women's wrestling in history. To be a part of it, it's a testament that we're changing the status quo for women's wrestling, for professional wrestling altogether, and it's just such a blessing to be a part of it."

WOW - Women of Wrestling is set to launch in September 2022 on CBS affiliates.

RELATED CONTENT:

WOW Women of Wrestling Is Back! Jeanie Buss Talks the Return of the Franchise (Exclusive)

'WOW - Women of Wrestling' Returning to TV: Why Jeanie Buss Wanted to Relaunch the Wrestling Show (Exclusive)

Lakers President Jeanie Buss Speaks Out on Kobe Bryant's Death

WOW Women of Wrestling Is Back! Jeanie Buss Talks the Return of the Franchise (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery