Alison Victoria is in love, and she's showing the world!

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old HGTV star went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Brandt Andersen, sharing several photos from the Daytime Emmy Awards, where they hit the carpet together for the very first time.

In her social media carousel, the Windy City Rehab lead holds the 46-year-old film producer's hand, stares sweetly into his eyes and embraces him on and off the red carpet. Her happiness can hardly be contained as every photo shows the TV figure smiling brightly as she stands next to him. Victoria wears a stunning black dress with intricate beading and cutouts on the side and back, while Andersen opted for a cream-colored suit jacket and black slacks for the event.

"My 🤍," the Chicago-based interior designer wrote at the top of her caption. "'Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames.' – Rumi."

According to Andersen's IMDB page, the producer has been in the industry since 2011 and only recently made the jump to directing with his short film, Refugee, in 2020. He also has a new film, The Strangers' Case, which appeared at the Berlinale Film Festival earlier this year.

Alison Victoria and Brandt Andersen at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards - Getty Images

The new relationship for Victoria comes five years after the end of her marriage to Luke Harding, who she wed in 2013 and split from in 2019, according to The List. She also previously dated Michael Marks, the managing director at Cushman and Wakefield Real Estate. It's unclear when they separated.

ET last caught up with the HGTV personality back in August as she discussed flipping her home for $1.2 million and having to borrow $400,000 from friends to complete the project. She said that a traditional loan wasn't available to her after she and her former business partner, contractor Donovan Eckhardt, were sued by clients for alleged fraud and shoddy construction.

"I had to do it because I couldn't get a conventional loan," Victoria said at the time. "I had this big grand idea. I go, 'Oh, I'm going to get this done. I'm going to use the money I got from my Vegas house. I’m going to put that in. That will be enough.' Then it kept adding up."

Alison Victoria and her new boyfriend, Brandt Andersen, at the Daytime Emmy Awards - Getty Images

Despite the struggles, she pushed through and finished the project. Victoria told ET at the time, "To be here in this city that I grew up in, in a home that I never thought I would have, and not [be] scared anymore, that's really a special place for me to be."

"I know everything happens for a reason and I just feel lighter, brighter, happier," Victoria shared. "... How lucky am I?... I'm gonna pinch myself every day that I live here. Trust me."

RELATED CONTENT: