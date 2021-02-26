HGTV Star Lauren Makk Is Engaged to Boyfriend Alvin Lozano (Exclusive)

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Makk! The HGTV star is engaged to her boyfriend, Alvin Lozano, ET exclusively confirms.

"Alvin and I are so excited to share the news of our engagement," the interior designer and TV host tells ET. "We are so happy and are looking forward to celebrating our futures together."



The proposal took place seaside at the Casa Malca resort in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Makk's rep shares, adding, "They are so happy together with their kids in their new home in Nashville, Tennessee."



Makk and Lozano share two sons, Preston, 4, and almost-one-year-old son Lennox.

Courtesy of Lauren Makk

Courtesy of Lauren Makk

The couple also showed off Makk's stunning pear-shaped engagement ring, with a diamond band. In the background, a red-and-white heart made out of rose petals can be seen.

The Oklahoma City native stars on HGTV’s Design Star: Next Gen airing on HGTV and streaming on Discovery+. She's also known for creating incredible transformations -- always under budget, as well as co-hosting multiple seasons of FABLife, OWN'S Home Made Simple and the Disney+ original Shop Class.

Makk joins recently engaged celebs like Paris Hilton, Shailene Woodley and Big Brother alums Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans, among others. See more below.

Reporting by Darla Murray.

