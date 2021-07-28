HGTV Star Ty Pennington Engaged to Kellee Merrell

HGTV star, Ty Pennington, is engaged. The Trading Spaces alum took to Instagram Wednesday to share that he proposed to his girlfriend, Kellee Merrell. In the photo, Merrell's hand can be seen resting over Pennington's with her teardrop-shaped diamond ring on full display.

"It’s the “yes” for me…," Pennington captioned the photo.

Pennington's friends and HGTV co-stars congratulated him in the comments.

"Awwww congrats!!!" Help! I Wrecked My House star Jasmine Roth wrote, while Taniya Nayak, who currently stars alongside Pennington on HGTV"s Battle on the Beach, wrote, "Wooohoooo! Smart move!! She's a keeper! Congrats you two lovebirds!"

The pair met in 2010 while Pennington was filming a TV show in Toronto and have stayed in contact over the years, but it wasn't until early 2020 when their relationship grew after the soon-to-be married couple decided to quarantine together.

Pennington has shared several snaps alongside his now-fiancée, including a heartfelt birthday post in June, in which he called the 33-year-old social media manager from Vancouver, an "amazing human."

"Thank you ...Universe ...for creating this amazing human... who somehow tolerates me ...even tho I’m beginning to look like papa smurf after a Willie Nelson concert #HBD #thankyou #canada #luckyman #gemini," he wrote next to a picture of the pair on a hike.

Earlier this month, Pennington told ET that he was offered a spot on The Bachelor after his time on the hit home show, Trading Spaces.

"Yeah, it's nuts. So I did Trading Spaces, and I wasn't even sure what was gonna happen with that show," the 56-year-old renovation show icon shared. "I got a call from a producer in L.A., 'You would live in a house with like 20 girls and you would have to spend time with them in hot tubs and at the end of it, you'd have to decide who you should marry. And I'm just like this, 'What?!' What a different trajectory my life would have been if I had done that."

Pennington is currently hosting Battle on the Beach, where he guides teams of renovators who are flipping beach houses in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Battle on the Beach airs Sunday's on HGTV and Discovery+.

