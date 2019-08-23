Wildcats, it's time to getcha head back in the game.

The first trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (yes, that's the official title) debuted on Friday during Disney's D23 Expo, providing fans with a first look at the very meta follow-up to the Zac Efron-Vanessa Hudgens movie. Basically, it’s a show about a musical that was a made-for-TV movie about a musical.

The 10-episode Disney+ series follows a group of students at East High as they stage a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Only joking -- they're performing High School Musical and realizing that "there is as much drama that happens offstage as there is onstage."

Check out the trailer below:

The original Disney Channel movie centered on Troy Bolton (Efron), East High's star basketball player who signs up for the school musical to spend time with new girl Gabriella (Hudgens).

HSM: TM: TS introduces us to Ricky (Joshua Bassett), a skater who auditions for the musical to win back his ex-girlfriend, Nini (Olivia Rodrigo). The only problem? Nina returned from summer theater camp with a new boyfriend, Instagram influencer E.J. (Matt Cornett).

There's also Kourtney (Dara Renee), Nini's best friend who works in the show's costume department, Ashlyn (Julia Lester), E.J.'s cousin and an aspiring singer-songwriter, Carlos (Frankie A. Rodriguez), the show's espresso-drinking, Broadway-loving choreographer, Gina (Sofia Wylie), a transfer student who resents being cast as an understudy, and Big Red (Larry Saperstein), a skater who is devastated over Ricky and Nini's breakup.

This High School Musical production is overseen by Miss Jenn (Kate Reindeers), the "high-energy, low-reality" drama teacher, and Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr), the self-serious S.T.E.M. teacher who winds up butting heads with Miss Jenn.

