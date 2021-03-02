Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Daughter Lucia Was Born Via Surrogate

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, can't get enough of their sweet newborn!

ET has learned that their sixth child, baby girl Lucia, was born via surrogacy. Hilaria and Alec are also parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael Thomas, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 5 months. The actor shares another daughter, 25-year-old Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"Hilaria and Alec are so in love with Lucia," a source tells ET. "They have received endless support and love from friends and family about their new addition and everyone has been so positive and full of joy."

"Hilaria and Alec are settling in nicely and enjoying and cherishing this moment both as a couple and family," adds the source. "Lucia's brothers and sisters are enjoying spending time with her and bonding with her. Because the children are young and close in age, they feel like they have a new built-in best friend. The entire family is thrilled."

Hilaria revealed the exciting news that she and Alec welcomed their sixth child together via Instagram on Monday, captioning her post, "7❤️Alec."

One day later, she shared an adorable pic of Lucia all cuddled up in bed while sleeping in a post announcing her sweet name. "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia," she gushed. "Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alec Baldwin Slams Mean Comments on Hilaria's Baby Post

Hilaria Baldwin Announces Name of Her and Alec's Sixth Child Together

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 6

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 6 Five Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery