Hilaria Baldwin is doing more than wearing her heart on her sleeve. She's wearing her emotions as a sweater.

The 39-year-old mother of seven on Friday hit the streets of New York City wearing a green sweatshirt with block letters in the center that read, "EMPATHY." Hilaria did so while also wearing sunglasses as TV news crews chased her for comment one day after Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the October 2021 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hilaria was later seen holding her newborn baby and scolding reporters outside of her home.

"I’m gonna tell you what I'm gonna say -- you’re not gonna ask me questions. I’m gonna tell you," she began. "I want you guys to realize we have seven kids and you being here to escort them to school and to be here when they come home is not good. So, on a human level, you know, I’m not going to say anything to you. You know that, so please leave my family in peace and let this all play out. Okay? So, let my kids come home and you stay away from them, because they ask me, ‘Mommy, what are these people doing?’ And it’s a very hard thing as a mom to try to explain, so please go home 'cause I’m not going to say anything and Alec is not going to say anything."

Also on Friday, Alec donned an all-black outfit as he tried his best to keep hidden from cameras as he hopped into an SUV in New York City.

A source tells ET, "Alec and Hilaria are devastated about his charges. There's no way anyone could have been prepared for something like this. They're focusing on their family, making sure their children are OK, and supporting each other in every way possible."

Shortly after the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced the charges, Alec's brother, Stephen Baldwin, took to Instagram and reposted a news story with the headline, "SAG-AFTRA Defends Alec Baldwin, Says ‘Rust’ Shooting Charges Against Him Are ‘Wrong & Uninformed.'"

The Image Direct

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Stephen Baldwin / Instagram

Stephen captioned the Story, "God Bless America let freedom ring.”

After the charges were announced, Alec's attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, called the decision to bring charges a "terrible miscarriage of justice."

"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set," Nikas continued. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

Carmack-Altwies later told CNN she didn't buy that Alec didn't pull the trigger and that, at the very least, he should have checked the prop gun himself to make sure it didn't contain any bullets.

"Just because it's an accident doesn't mean that it's not criminal. Our involuntary manslaughter statute covers unintentional killings, unintentional homicides," she explained. "The rest of our homicide statutes cover intentional. But unintentional means they didn't mean to do it. They didn't have the intent to kill, but it happened anyway, and it happened because of more than mere negligence, because they didn't exercise due caution or circumspection. And that's what happened here."

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Rust’ Shooting: Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Rust' Prosecutor Talks Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

Alec Baldwin Charged in 'Rust' Shooting: Here's Everything We Know

Alec Baldwin's Attorney Reacts to Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in 'Rust' Shooting