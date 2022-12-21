Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are celebrating their love! On Wednesday, the actress and the musician took to their respective social media Instagram accounts to celebrate their 3-year wedding anniversary.

"Matthew. I love you so much. Happy 3 years! I don’t know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren’t going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you’re pretty happy about it," Duff wrote. "Our life is so full and I’m over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with."

The Younger star’s post included pictures from her and Koma’s wedding day, photos of them with their children and sweet selfies from the early days of their relationship.

Koma’s post included a sweet message and two photos from their wedding day. The singer also used the post to give his wife the seal of approval to leave him for Harry Styles.

"We crushed 3 years @hilaryduff 🧡Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn’t been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part. The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you’ve ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek," the songwriter wrote.

"The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater. Thank you ba for loving me. I know that isn’t always easy. Thank you for listening to every version of Springsteen doing Santa Clause Is Coming To Town this time of year and pretending you know what I mean when I scream 'Clarance'. Thank you for letting me keep 6 beverages on my nightstand. Thank you for traveling to see Dawes with me in foreign countries. Thank you for raising our very cute and very unstable three kids. Thank you for being so hot and letting me do things to the body. It’s so sick. When you leave me for Harry, I’ll totally understand and I hope our kids get his fashion sense and that he loves going to sleep at 6pm as much as you. You’re not allowed to look at pictures of Matt Healy tho," he added.

Duff and Koma, both 35, began dating in 2017. The couple got engaged and tied the knot in 2019. The "Come Clean" singer and the Eve 6 band member are parents to Banks, 4, and Mae, 1. Duff is the mother of Luca, 10, from her previous relationship with Mike Comrie.

Duff’s husband doesn’t just use their anniversary to gush about his wife. In September, the singer penned a sweet message in honor of her 35th birthday.

"happy birthday to my hero. we are the luckiest to love you and be loved by you. thank you for tolerating us and finding the patience after a long day to listen to me talk about songwriters who recently passed and pretending to care deeply ( rip Pat DiNizio )," he wrote.



"we’ll let you have the whole Fresca to yourself tonight and we can watch all the previews for every series you “heard was good. also there’s a cupcake in your fridge at work, the prepackaged one from whole foods nobody else buys but you. this year is truly going to be the richest one yet and I can’t wait to see everything unfold for you ba. Somehow, you’re constantly buzzing around, taking over the world while simultaneously holding down the home front and I’m forever #grateful. Let’s #live #laugh #love our way into your #35th year. Instagram algo probably won’t even let you see this until it’s on reels in 2023," he added. "We’ll love you then too."

RELATED CONTENT:

Hilary Duff Says Her Family Had COVID, Hand, Foot and Mouth, and RSV

Hilary Duff's Husband Covers Family Pics With Jonas Brothers Cut-Outs

Hilary Duff on 'Scary' Nude Magazine Cover Shoot

Hilary Duff Recalls Her Son Falling Asleep at a Justin Bieber Concert (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery