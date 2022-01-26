Hilary Duff's probably going to think twice the next time she spots an ex-boyfriend in her vicinity, thanks to the hilarious ordeal her husband recently put her through.

The How I Met Your Father star's husband, Matthew Koma, posted a short clip Tuesday on TikTok and teased her after she revealed she may have spotted her ex at the Japanese restaurant they were dining at with their 3-year-old daughter, Banks.

Koma, who is off camera, can be heard saying, "Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us, but she can't tell if it's him or not."

Duff can't control her laughter, but things only intensify after Koma shouts, "Jason! Jason!" which prompts Duff to plead with Kona to "please stop it." Seeing how the whole thing's making Duff comically uncomfortable, Koma keeps poking and asks, "Is it him? Is he looking?"

The Lizzie McGuire alum can't help but cover her face and blush. She looks down while twirling Banks' hair, as the little one plays with a set of chopsticks. Fans got a real kick out of the video. It's already registered more than 2 million views and amassed 203,000 likes.

Duff, in what seems like many moons ago, dated the personal trailer Jason Walsh for several months in 2016 before calling it quits that fall.

Koma and Duff tied the knot in December 2019. They share Banks and 10-month-old daughter Mae. Hilary also has a 10-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

No word if Koma's latest stunt still has Duff feeling that he is "going to get baby number 4."

RELATED CONTENT:

Hilary Duff Recreates 'With Love' Choreography on TikTok After Past Performances Go Viral This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Hilary Duff Embraces Disney Roots Singing 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

Hilary Duff Says Hulu's 'How I Met Your Father' 'Stands on Its Own'

'The Bachelor': First Look at Hilary Duff on Clayton's Group Date

Hilary Duff Searches for Love in First 'How I Met Your Father' Trailer

Hilary Duff's Husband Clarifies Photo Fans Think Is a Pregnancy Post

Watch Hilary Duff Do TikTok's 'With Love' Choreography Challenge