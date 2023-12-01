Hilary Farr Leaving 'Love It or List It' After 17 Seasons

Hilary Farr is bidding adieu to HGTV's Love It or List It. According to multiple reports, the veteran home designer is leaving the popular series after 17 seasons.

"It's been a wonderful 12 years. I'm so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever," she said in a statement via Deadline. "Love It or List It has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it's time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it's a great one."

The veteran designer did not elaborate on what new challenges she'll embrace, whether at the network or elsewhere.

Farr's co-star, the affable real estate expert David Visentin, who is tasked with convincing couples to list the home with a more suitable option, also reacted to news of her departure, saying working with her "has been a wild, unforgettable ride."

"I'd like to forget the mountain of 'love its' but hey, she's a talented lady," Visentin told Deadline, in reference to Farr winning the majority of head-to-head battles with clients choosing to "love it" rather than "list it" after the duo's grind. "Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and share countless memories both on and off set. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does."

Hilary Farr and David Visentin in New York City on September 16, 2019. - Getty

Love It or List It, produced by Canada's Big Coat Productions, premiered in 2011 filming mostly in Canada before relocating to North Carolina. The renovation show's been a permanent fixture ever since. Farr recently just launched season 2 of Tough Love With Hilary Farr. In that show, Farr balances her infectious sass with tough love to help families living in clutter.

Farr's cheeky approach is almost always on display on Love It or List It, at times drawing the ire of clients (usually the person who wants to list the home) during construction, but who ultimately melt during the day of the reveal. Farr and Visentin's quirky banter -- coupled with their on-screen chemistry -- quickly elevated the series as a HGTV staple.

"It has been a joy working with Hilary for over a decade, showcasing her quick wit and ever-present charm in each episode," said Loren Ruch, head of content at HGTV (via Deadline). "She and David will always be an esteemed HGTV duo, and the network looks forward to a new chapter for Love It or List It."

RELATED CONTENT: