Hilary Swank Searches for Answers in ABC's 'Alaska Daily' First Look (Exclusive)
Hilary Swank is looking for answers. The Oscar winner stars in ABC's upcoming fall drama, Alaska Daily, where she plays investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, and only ET exclusively premieres the first official teaser and key art.
From creator Tom McCarthy, Alaska Daily follows Eileen, described as "a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace" to join a daily newspaper in Anchorage, Alaska, as she goes on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.
In ET's exclusive first look at the teaser, Eileen finds herself embroiled in a years-old cold case involving the death of a missing woman who was abducted when she was just a teenager. As Eileen gets deeper and deeper into the underbelly of the investigation, she learns that there's more to the case and perhaps unsavory reasons why the police and the courts aren't interested in seeking justice.
"Good journalism is what somebody doesn't want you to know." Well, she's definitely on the road to finding that out.
Alaska Daily also stars Jeff Perry as Stanley Kornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.
Alaska Daily premieres Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
