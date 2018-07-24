Hillary Clinton to Guest Star on Season 5 Premiere of 'Madam Secretary'

Elizabeth McCord is getting some advice from three real-life former secretaries of state!

The fictional Madam Secretary character, portrayed by Téa Leoni, will be joined by Hillary Clinton during the show's season five premiere, CBS announced on Tuesday.

The episode, set to air on the network on Sunday, Oct. 7, will also feature General Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright. CBS revealed that all three of the politicians, who are playing themselves, already filmed their scenes earlier this month during the series' first week of production.

"We're delighted to have these three former secretaries of state be part of our season premiere," Barbara Hall, executive producer and series creator, said in a statement. "It was a privilege to experience their perspectives and discourse both in and behind the scenes."

"Having three powerhouses of diplomacy agree to come on our show is awe-inspiring and humbling," added executive producer Lori McCreary. "And that we were able to find a time in their busy schedules when they were all available is a miracle. We welcome Secretary Albright, Secretary Clinton and General Powell to the Madam Secretary family!"

Albright is no stranger to Madam Secretary, as she also guest-starred as herself during episode two of the show's second season in 2015. She served as secretary of state under former President Bill Clinton from 1997-2001, the first woman to hold the post.

It was great to be back on the set of @MadamSecretary with @tealeoni. It is always nice to consult with my successors. The episode will air on #CBS on October 7. pic.twitter.com/68NFcJLMGc — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) July 24, 2018

This will mark Clinton and Powell's first time appearing on the show. Clinton served as secretary of state under Barack Obama from 2009-2013, while Powell held the position from 2001-2005 under George W. Bush.

Back in May, ET spoke with McCrearyfollowing the show's season four finale, where she reacted to the possibility of Leoni's character becoming president.

"When Barbara and I were first talking about what the pilot would be, we joked with [then-CBS Entertainment president] Nina Tassler that we'd do seven seasons of Madam Secretary and then we'd change the title to Madam President," she explained. "So many people have been emailing us and tweeting about whether or not this was going to be in the works, and it seemed like the natural time for [Elizabeth] to at least tell her husband [Henry, portrayed by Tim Daly] about it. We haven't really announced this to the world of Madam Secretary. We think it's going to be really fun to unpack what it's like to declare a candidacy, what you have to go through to get the nomination and hopefully, what it will look like if she does or doesn't finally run."

McCreary also talked about Clinton's real-life experience running for office against President Donald Trump as a potential basis for the character's arc for season five.

"We're in a world where what's happening right now doesn't exist, so we get to be the aspirational version of what happens in a campaign," she teased. "So, that's the fun for us of this -- peeling back the curtain for the audience on what it really takes to run for president."

"We'll see the reality of the toll it takes on families and the people around those who are running," she continued. "We may have a little fun with it once she finds out what it's literally going to take to run, whether or not she's up for it."

Madam Secretary returns to CBS on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

