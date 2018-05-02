Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Reveal Hilarious Plan to 'Crash' the Royal Wedding

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will soon be heading across the pond to enjoy the splendor of the royal wedding -- but unfortunately not as guests.

The Today show co-anchors sat down with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday's Tonight Show, and opened up about their upcoming jaunt to England to cover the star-studded nuptials between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"We are official wedding crashers," Kotb joked. "We're not invited to the wedding. We're just gonna dress up, and hang around."

As part of the Today show's reporting on the highly anticipated nuptials, Guthrie and Kotb will be anchoring from England, which means they will mostly be relegated to a news desk.

"People keep asking, 'What are you guys gonna wear to the royal wedding?' I'm like, 'We don't even have to wear pants.' We're sitting behind a desk! It doesn’t matter what we wear," Guthrie quipped.

"We're gonna be on some rooftop somewhere, peeking in," Kotb added.

However, just because they won't be sitting with the guests and chatting it up with British aristocrats doesn't mean they aren't going to get all decked out in honor of the pomp and circumstance of the elegant ceremony.

"We have to wear fascinators," Guthrie said, referring to the grandiose-yet-diminutive hats that have become a popular staple of dignified regal events.

"It's like a tiny cowboy hat," she added. "But it does have a headband."

While the pair aren't official guests, they were clearly excited to be in proximity to the lavish occurrence. The 36-year-old Suits actress and the 33-year-old prince will exchange vows at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Among those rumored and/or confirmed to be attending the event are actress Priyanka Chopra, all five members of the Spice Girls, Elton John and possibly Serena Williams. Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ooh La La! Look Back at Regal Royal Wedding Dresses Over the Years

Royal Wedding Traditions (and Two Major Departures) to Expect on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Big Day

Royal Wedding Countdown: New Details Emerge on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Bridal Party

Related Gallery