Hoda Kotb's dream interview would be a massive scoop.

While sitting down in New Orleans for ET's segment "Spilling the E-Tea," Kotb's Today co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, asked her to name the one person she's still dying to interview. Turns out, it's none other than the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

"I've always had this person on my [mind], and more now than ever before, but I've always wanted to interview Kate Middleton," Kobt, 59, admitted. "I just think she would be -- first of all, we don't know a lot about her. She's going through all kinds of things with grace, so I think she would be my one."

Middleton, of course, has taken a step back from her royal duties amid health concerns. The mother of three announced on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer. While she did not disclose the type of cancer she's battling, Middleton shared she had been undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" and was "in the early stages of that treatment."

During "Spilling the E-Tea," Kotb was also asked to share Bush Hager's most annoying habit. After reading the question, Bush Hager, 42, quipped, "Such a mean [question]. Are they trying to break us up after five years?!"

But Kotb wasn't deterred.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager on the set of Today. - NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"We don't like to look for the flaws, however, if you're asking, it's also one of her plusses -- she's wildly competitive," Kotb shared about her esteemed co-host. "And even when she doesn't win, she's pretending like she won."

Added Bush Hager, "I am competitive. I'm actually working on my sportsmanship ... just trying to make sure I'm a better sport."

Bush Hager also dished a bit on her biggest mom fails. Kotb asked, for example, if Bush Hager has ever pretended to bake a cake when it was store bought or if she'd ever thrown away her kids' artwork.

"Yeah, I definitely throw out my kids' artwork," quipped Bush Hager, who shares children Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, with husband Henry Hager.

Jenna Bush-Hager and Hoda Kotb. - NBC via Getty Images

Bush Hager added, "It made me feel bad. I felt like I needed to stop doing that because they know."

She quipped that teachers "need to send home just the fine art ... one piece a year, but if it's not good enough, we probably will put it in the recycling box."

As Today With Hoda & Jenna celebrates its 5th anniversary in New Orleans, Bush Hager asked Kotb to recall what she remembers about the day she officially joined her as co-host five years ago.

"I thought that you were super excited. You were kinda scared, which I liked, but the thing that I remember the most about you on that day -- and every day since -- is you're 100 percent yourself," Kotb recalled. "You're 100 percent yourself on day one and you’re 100 percent yourself times five years."

RELATED CONTENT: