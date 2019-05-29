Hoda Kotb is feeling overwhelmed by all the love in her household.

After becoming a mom for the first time in February 2017, when Kotb and her longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman adopted daughter Haley Joy, the Today show host welcomed another baby girl, Hope Catherine, into her life this past April.

Speaking with ET at Sesame Street's Sesame Workshop 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala at Cipriani: Wall Street in New York City on Wednesday, Kotb said she "still can't believe" how lucky she is and how much she's enjoying being a mother of two.

"Yesterday, I was holding Hope, and Haley was bouncing around, and I thought to myself, 'This house is overflowing,'" Kotb said, smiling. "I don't know that I could have imagined having this feeling at this point in my life. I feel like I finally have a North Star."

According to the adoring mom, Haley has becoming "instant" best friends with her little sister and loves taking care of her.

"I'm watching her feed her and hold her. ... You never know how siblings are going to react, but wow!" Kotb reflected.

The host, who welcomed her first child when she was 52, also reflected on becoming a mom later in life than she expected, and how she feels that the right time to become a parent comes at different points in everyone's life.

"Some people are lucky enough to have their time in their 20s. Some people, for whatever reason, need to wait a little longer," Kotb shared. "But waiting ain't bad when this is at the end."

Kotb also marveled at getting the opportunity to host the Sesame Workshop 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala, considering her own love for the celebrated children's show.

"Ernie was my guy back in the day, so kinda I'm losing it," said Kotb, who got to meet some of the iconic Sesame Street characters on the red carpet at the event. "This is one of those things that you just dream about hosting."

As it turns out, she's passed her love of the show on to her daughters.

"My girls, Haley especially, are so crazy about them," she shared. "She makes me read bedtime stories in the Count's voice. ... Haley lives in Elmo pajamas; it's the only thing she talks about. So I'm kinda missing her big time."

Check out the video below for more on the latest adorable addition to Kotb's family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Maria Shriver Meets Hoda Kotb's Sweet Baby Girl -- See the Precious Photos!

Kathie Lee Gifford Reacts to Hoda Kotb's Baby No. 2 News

Hoda Kotb Shares the Sweet Significance Behind Daughter Hope Catherine's Name

Related Gallery