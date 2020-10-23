Zachery Ty Bryan has been officially charged after he was arrested last weekend for allegedly physically assaulting his girlfriend. During his arraignment on Friday morning, the 39-year-old actor was charged with two counts of menacing, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, coercion, felony strangulation, harassment and interfering with making a report. His next court date is Nov. 30.

The former Home Improvement star was arrested on Oct. 17 at 1:01 a.m. in Eugene, Oregon, and was booked on three charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report, per Lane County Jail records. The actor was released that night on $8,500 cash bail. Per a condition of his release, he was issued a no-contact order. ET reached out to Bryan's lawyer for comment at the time of his arrest.

A rep for the Eugene Police Department tells ET that they were called out over "a physical dispute." When officers arrived, they found Bryan "sitting outside an apartment. The victim, age 27, was at a neighboring apartment."

"An investigation found that during the dispute Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim’s phone from her when she tried to call 911. The two have been in a relationship," the rep states. "The victim declined medics. Bryan was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Lane County Jail."

Lane County Sheriff's Office

Bryan is best known for portraying Tim Taylor's eldest son Brad on Home Improvement, as well as his film True Heart. He continued to act and appeared in shows like Cold Case, E.R., Smallville and Veronica Mars, as well as Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift and The Game of Their Lives.

For anyone affected by abuse and needing support, call 1-800-799-7233, or if you’re unable to speak safely, you can log on to thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.

This story was originally published Oct. 17 at 12:10 p.m. PT.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Gigolos' Star Ash Armand Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend

Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Arrested for Domestic Violence

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested on Charges of Child Pornography

Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Arrested on Child Pornography Charges This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery