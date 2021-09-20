Brian Laundrie's home is being searched. One day after human remains consistent with the description of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito were found, the FBI said on Twitter that they were executing a search warrant on her fiancé's home.

"The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito investigation," the bureau tweeted on Monday. "No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation."

At the time of the search, Laundrie's parents were detained in an unmarked vehicle and then allowed to return inside as the search continued, a CBS News crew on the scene reported.

A reporter for CBS' Tampa affiliate tweeted that crime scene tape had been put up around the Laundrie home.

Petito's family reported the 22-year-old missing on Sept. 11, after they were unable to contact her amid her cross-country trip with Laundrie. She was last known to be in Grand Teton National Park.

On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to Florida, where he and Petito had been living, without her.

CBS News previously reported that Laundrie had been named a person of interest in the Petito case, but authorities weren't able to speak with him. On Sept. 17, an attorney for Laundrie's family contacted the FBI and said they had not seen him since Sept. 14.

Then, on Sunday, Sept. 19, a body consistent with Petito's description was found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, the FBI said in a press conference.

A spokesperson for the FBI said during the press conference that full forensic identification has not been completed, but that Petito's family had been notified. The cause of death has not been determined.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gabby Petito Search: Body Found Consistent With Her Description

Tanya Fear, Missing 'Doctor Who' Actress, Found In Los Angeles

How Remy Ma's Struggles Influenced Her as 'My True Crime Story' Host