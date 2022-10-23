Anne Heche's son, Homer Heche Laffoon, is requesting to "expand his authority" over his late mother's estate. According to court documents obtained by ET, Homer, 20, filed an ex-parte application with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County Thursday, to expand his authority as special administrator of the estate.

Per the docs, Homer asserts that this expansion of authority is "necessary" because the "tangible personal property of the estate" located in Heche's apartment needs to be moved as soon as possible in order to "avoid additional fees, costs and possible loss to the estate."

Homer also claims that there are numerous checks that were made payable to the Six Days, Seven Nights actress that need to be negotiated, endorsed and deposited into a bank account in the name of the estate as soon as possible, so that the checks are not voided.

Expanding his authority over Heche's estate, Homer argues, would allow him to "collect all claims, rents and other income belonging to the estate; commence and maintain or defend suits and other legal proceedings" and "request and receive copies of [the estate’s] financial records."

It would also allow Homer to "manage, perform and enforce the rights and interests" pertaining to the late actress's book, Call Me Anne, which is set for a January 2023 release.

With his application, Homer is asking for a bond of $800,000.

The request comes just two weeks after a judge ruled that Homer can oversee Heche's estate -- for now.

In documents filed ahead of Heche's estate hearing earlier this month, Homer claimed that his mother had only $400,00 to her name at the time of her death. He also claimed that Heche lived in an apartment and did not own any property.

As far as how Heche's modest fortune was calculated, Homer claimed the estate generally consists of "a few modest bank accounts, royalty payments and other income, a corporation in which the Decedent was the sole shareholder (used for projects in development and business functions related to her career in film, including a modest bank account and royalty payments)." There's also her stake in her Better Together podcast and "future profits from her forthcoming book."

Heche's ex, James Tupper, and their 13-year-old son, Atlas, attended the Oct. 11 hearing in an L.A. court, where Judge Lee R. Bogdanoff reinforced the notion that this is a 50-50 estate split between Homer and Atlas, and that nothing in that regard should be disputed.

What's more, Bogdanoff stated that Atlas should have access to Heche's apartment to gather his belongings, but that Homer is in charge of the estate for now. Furthermore, the judge said at the hearing that he believes Homer is fit to be the person in charge of the estate, while adding that there is no basis under the law for him not to be.

In a statement to ET following the ruling, Homer's lawyer, Bryan Phipps, said, "We are pleased -- but not surprised -- with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator."

Tupper, who seemingly disagreed with the Oct. 11 ruling that put Homer in charge of Heche's estate, told the court that he believes his son and Homer's relationship will be strained if a neutral party isn't present to help mediate the estate manners. The judge informed Tupper he can file an objection to his ruling that Homer is fit to oversee the estate for now, and that his objection would have to be filed by Oct. 20. The next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Homer and Tupper have been at odds since Heche died in August following a fiery car crash in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. Following her death, Homer filed court docs in Los Angeles on Aug. 31, asking to be made the administrator of his late mom's estate. Not long after, Tupper asked the court to instead appoint a neutral third party private professional fiduciary or, alternately, himself as executor of her estate.

Heche and Homer's father, Coley Laffoon were married from 2001 to 2009 and had Homer. Heche and Tupper dated for more than a decade before they split in 2018. They met in 2006 when they co-starred on Men in Trees and welcomed Atlas three years later.

